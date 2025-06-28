Delhi man fires at e-rickshaw driver, held

NEW DELHI: A 46-year-old man has been arrested for alleged shooting at an e-rickshaw driver after he accidentally brushed his vehicle against a car in Nand Nagri area, police said on Friday.

In the early hours of June 23, Vinay (30) was on going back to his home in Saboli from Amit Vihar in his e-rickshaw. As he took an about-turn near Gagan Cinema, his vehicle reportedly brushed against a black car, a senior police officer said.

In a fit of rage, the SUV driver, identified as Sameer Sharma, allegedly pulled out a pistol and shot at Vinay before fleeing the spot, he added. A PCR call regarding the gunshot injury was received from GTB Hospital, where the victim was admitted for treatment, the police said. Based on Vinay’s statement, a case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS and Section 27 of the Arms Act at Nand Nagri Police Station, police said.

Subsequently, Sameer, a resident of Nirman Vihar, was arrested and during interrogation, he told police about his female accomplice, who was also apprehended, they added.

The pistol used in the crime and the black SUV have been seized, the police said. Further probe is underway to ascertain the motive, the officer said.