Inside Japonico’s new menu: Avocado, umami & Japanese simplicity

Japanese fine-dining spot Japonico — one of Gurugram’s buzziest new openings this year — is already making waves. Their latest menu refresh takes things up a notch, and avocado is having its main character moment. The updated spread leans into plant-forward creations alongside more protein- and fish-based dishes, and subtle fusion twists.

“In the previous menu, protein options were fewer than what customers were looking for, especially omega-3-rich dishes,” says chef Roberto Blondi, who heads the kitchen. “Japanese cuisine typically offers a variety of fish, so I developed new dishes to meet that demand.” Alongside new seafood items like Hamachi Carpaccio and Sake Hakozushi, the updated spread embraces a plant-forward direction, anchored by versatile staples like avocado. Blondi says the ingredient is not only widely used in Japanese cuisine, but also incredibly versatile. “I wanted to spotlight avocado using modern techniques, offering it through traditional preparations, presentations, and ways of eating.”

But there’s still room for heartier fare by the fusion of unexpected ingredients coming together to create a symphony of different tastes. Even lighter fare like the returning Iceberg Wafu Salad gets a subtle upgrade, with a caramelised onion dressing that hits sweet and savory notes in equal measure.

But there’s also heartier fare, like the newly introduced Japonico Pressed Chicken Steak. “I was trying to replicate the technique we use to press black cod overnight,” Blondi explains. “At first, the chicken came out chewy. Then one of the boys in my kitchen said, ‘What if we marinate it?’ That changed everything.” The final dish is firm, flavourful, and a personal triumph for the chef. “It looks simple, but it gave me a hard time. It had to live up to both my standards and our customers’ expectations.”

Blondi, who has cooked across 10 countries in the last 16 years, says the new menu reflects the essence of Japanese cuisine: its humility and thoughtful nature. “Fine dining today has become too complicated — too many ingredients, too many techniques, as if complexity equals quality. But I believe simple things done right are still the key to a great fine-dining experience.” he says. “The most important thing is seeing the customer’s expression — their satisfaction — not how many techniques I used, or how ‘clever’ it was. Just pure joy, on the plate.”

On the second floor, Tower D, Vipul Tech Square, Golf Course Road, Sector 43, Gurugram. Open seven days a week, 12pm to 2am. Estimated cost for two Rs 4,000 plus taxes (without alcohol)