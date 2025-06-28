Man shot dead during morning walk in Delhi's Bawana, daughter injured

NEW DELHI: A 43-year-old man, identified as Dipak, was shot dead while on a morning walk with his 10-year-old daughter in outer-north Delhi’s Bawana area on Friday.

The incident is suspected to be linked to a gang war between the Kapil Sangwan (Nandu) gang and the Manjit Mahal gang, police said. Dipak, believed to be the nephew of notorious gangster Manjit Mahal, was killed by unidentified assailants. Police said around 7:30 am, two assailants on a motorcycle, with their faces concealed, opened fire at Dipak.

He sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to Maharishi Valmiki Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. His daughter suffered a bullet injury to her right hand but was treated and discharged, DCP (outer north) Hareshwar Swami said.

According to officials, preliminary investigations revealed that Dipak was a share trader with no criminal background. “The motive behind the attack remains under investigation. Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and have formed multiple teams to trace the offenders. The Special Cell and Crime Branch are also assisting in the investigation. A case has been registered,” the DCP added.