Nowhere to go, no roof above head

For Ramkishan, a 62-year-old living in a slum unit along the Yamuna River, the floodplains were the only reason to stay for such a long period. About 25–30 years ago, he shifted from Rajasthan’s Alwar district to Delhi with his family for livelihood and began living in slums on the Yamuna floodplains.
His father worked as a labourer in various parts of the national capital and he too earned a living by selling fruits, vegetables, and working as a casual labourer. He not only grew up on the riverbed but expanded his family like thousands of slum dwellers who have lived for decades along the river.
Though Ramkishan made his temporary shelter along the river illegally, he never faced any objection from authorities until recently. An ugly turn came in his life when, in a sweeping demolition drive, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) razed nearly thousands of slum units located on the floodplains, citing encroachment on government land.
The move has triggered widespread distress among the affected residents, many of whom claim the area was their only source of livelihood. Between May 27 and June 2, the DDA demolished temporary structures, asking the residents to shift elsewhere.
According to DDA officials, the action was part of a larger effort to clear illegal settlements from ecologically sensitive zones. The authority maintains that slum dwellers had encroached upon public land without legal entitlement and that the demolition was necessary to protect the floodplain from further environmental degradation.
“These structures were unauthorised and had mushroomed over the years. Their presence posed a threat to the Yamuna’s ecology and obstructed natural water flow,” the officials said.
However, the demolition has left thousands of families homeless, sparking allegations of forced eviction without proper rehabilitation. Residents claim this is the first time in nearly five to six decades that authorities have taken such a harsh step against their community. Many say they were given no notice and had little time to gather their belongings before the bulldozers arrived for the demolition.
“We have been living here for decades. Our children were born here, and we have built our lives around this land,” said 35-year-old Matru, a local resident whose makeshift home was torn down during the drive. “They came suddenly and started demolishing everything. Now we are left in the open, with no shelter, no food, and nowhere to go,” Matru said.
Slum dwellers say that in addition to being long-term residents, they have played a critical role in supporting the city’s food supply chain. The floodplains had been used for farming by these dwellers for generations. Residents cultivated a variety of vegetables, which they claim were regularly sold in markets across the capital.
“Our fields were the backbone of the city’s vegetable supply,” said Kishanwati, a 45-year-old farmer from the area. “We grew everything from spinach to okra and coriander. Traders from across Delhi would buy from us. Now not only have we lost our homes, but our means of livelihood is gone too,” she said.
Several affected families have also pointed out their contribution to Delhi’s informal workforce. Many residents of the demolished settlements worked as domestic help, construction workers, and daily wage labourers, forming a vital part of the capital’s urban economy.
“This is not just about homes. These people are the invisible engine that keeps the city running. By removing them without a plan, the administration has destabilised thousands of lives,” said a pradhan living in the area to show solidarity with the affected families.
The demolition has also raised questions about due process and rehabilitation policies. Civil society groups and legal experts argue that while the issue of encroachment is valid, the rights of residents who have lived on the land for decades should be acknowledged. Many of them claim to have identity cards, and utility connections that establish their long-term residency.
“There is a distinction between recent encroachers and those who have been here for generations. If you evict them, you must also provide them with an alternative. A humane and legal approach must include notice, consultation, and resettlement – none of which appears to have happened here,” said an elderly resident who was born here.
The sudden displacement has forced many families to live in the open, with reports of people taking shelter under flyovers and in makeshift tents along nearby roads. With the monsoon season approaching, health and sanitation concerns are also mounting.
In response to the growing criticism, the DDA stated that it was acting in accordance with court orders and environmental regulations. However, no official announcement regarding any resettlement or relief package for the affected families has been made as yet.
The incident underscores the ongoing tension between urban development, environmental preservation, and housing rights for the urban poor in India’s rapidly growing cities. As Delhi continues to expand, the conflict over land use – particularly in ecologically sensitive and high-value zones – is likely to intensify. For now, thousands of families who once lived and worked on the Yamuna floodplains remain in limbo, unsure of what the future holds. “We don’t want charity. We just want a place to live and work,” said Sushila, who has lived in the area since childhood.
“Is that too much to ask after 50 years of serving the city?” she questioned.
