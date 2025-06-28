Nowhere to go, no roof above head

For Ramkishan, a 62-year-old living in a slum unit along the Yamuna River, the floodplains were the only reason to stay for such a long period. About 25–30 years ago, he shifted from Rajasthan’s Alwar district to Delhi with his family for livelihood and began living in slums on the Yamuna floodplains.

His father worked as a labourer in various parts of the national capital and he too earned a living by selling fruits, vegetables, and working as a casual labourer. He not only grew up on the riverbed but expanded his family like thousands of slum dwellers who have lived for decades along the river.

Though Ramkishan made his temporary shelter along the river illegally, he never faced any objection from authorities until recently. An ugly turn came in his life when, in a sweeping demolition drive, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) razed nearly thousands of slum units located on the floodplains, citing encroachment on government land.

The move has triggered widespread distress among the affected residents, many of whom claim the area was their only source of livelihood. Between May 27 and June 2, the DDA demolished temporary structures, asking the residents to shift elsewhere.

According to DDA officials, the action was part of a larger effort to clear illegal settlements from ecologically sensitive zones. The authority maintains that slum dwellers had encroached upon public land without legal entitlement and that the demolition was necessary to protect the floodplain from further environmental degradation.

“These structures were unauthorised and had mushroomed over the years. Their presence posed a threat to the Yamuna’s ecology and obstructed natural water flow,” the officials said.