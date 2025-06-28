TNIE journalist conferred with Devrishi Narad Patrakar Samman

NEW DELHI: The Devrishi Narad Patrakar Samman 2025, one of the most esteemed recognitions in Indian journalism, was conferred on several outstanding journalists this year, including The New Indian Express (TNIE) Senior Assistant Editor Rajesh Kumar Thakur, on Friday.

Based in Delhi, Thakur was recognised for his exceptional reportage across key beats such as politics, government policies, the BJP, PMO, RSS, Indian Railways, and the Rajya Sabha. His award-winning portfolio featured several high-impact stories, including the investigative series Operation Sindoor, his in-depth coverage of the Delhi Assembly elections, and notable reports like “Dilli Ab AAP Ki Nahi” (“Delhi No Longer Yours, AAP”) and “Delhi to Get a woman CM” — stories that sparked wide readership and discussion for their sharp insights and timely revelations.

Thakur’s incisive journalism stood out among over 90 nominations received by the Indraprahstha Vishwa Samvad Kendra (IVSK) for this year’s awards. Held annually since 2010, the awards celebrate excellence in journalism across diverse beats such as rural affairs, women’s empowerment, politics, and governance.

The award ceremony took place on Friday at the Constitution Club, New Delhi. Among the dignitaries present were Pradeep Joshi, Akhil Bharatiya Sah-Prachar Pramukh of the RSS, and Navneet Kumar Sahgal, IAS and Chairman of Prasar Bharati, along with other eminent personalities from media and governance.

The winners were selected by a distinguished jury comprising veteran journalists and experts, underscoring the credibility and prestige of the honours.