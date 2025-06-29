Scooter brushes minor, 20-year-old driver killed after tiff

NEW DELHI: A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death after his scooter allegedly brushed past a minor in east Delhi’s Geeta Colony, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday, and police received information from a Laxmi Nagar hospital around 9.30 pm. The victim, Yash, a resident of Rani Garden, suffered a stab wound to the lower back and was declared dead at the hospital.

“A minor scuffle occurred between Yash, a minor, and Mohammad Amaan after the scooter touched the minor,” said DCP (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam. “Later, Amaan, Lucky, and the minor chased and stabbed him. All three have been apprehended.”

Yash’s cousin, Aman Sharma, said, “We want capital punishment for the accused.”