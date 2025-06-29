Two held with over 1K rolls of banned manjha in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Two men were arrested in separate incidents for trading illegal Chinese manjha, with over 1,100 rolls of the banned nylon-based kite string recovered, police said on Saturday.

In view of the upcoming Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan, police have launched a special drive against the sale and purchase of hazardous Chinese manjha, which has caused fatal injuries to people, birds and animals.

“In the first incident, police laid a trap in Jeewan Park, Uttam Nagar and apprehended Raju Chaurasia. A total of 922 rolls were recovered from a godown,” said DCP (Crime) Vikram Singh. A case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS and Environment Protection Act.Chaurasia sold the banned string offline and online due to high profit margins.

In another case, Areeb Khan was caught near Kamla Market with 248 rolls. He earlier worked at a clothing shop. Police are investigating the full supply chain of this banned product.