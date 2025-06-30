AAP rally for slum dwellers a flop show, says Virendra Sachdeva

NEW DELHI: After Aam Aadmi Party’s protest against the demolition of slums in various parts of the city, the BJP said that the public rally called by the opposition was an utter flop.

“When AAP leaders addressed the gathering, their anarchic and unconstitutional character was exposed once again,” said Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva. He added that for nearly a month, the entire AAP leadership had been “spreading confusion”, but the slum dwellers not only rejected this false campaign—they are now asking AAP leaders: “What have you done in ten years to improve the lives of slum residents?”

The Delhi BJP chief also pointed out that about five months ago, after losing the elections, AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Gopal Rai, and others incited their workers to storm the Prime Minister’s residence in the name of slum dwellers.

At that time, ordinary slum residents in Delhi were asking Kejriwal: “You’ve built a ‘Sheeshmahal’ for yourself in ten years — why haven’t you allocated flats to the poor in places like Narela or Bawana?”

Sachdeva remarked that Kejriwal is a two-faced leader, shedding crocodile tears in the name of poor slum dwellers today. But during COVID, instead of protecting them, he forced them to return to their villages. He further stated that the call for an attack on the PM’s residence once again revealed the dark, Naxalite-like faces of Kejriwal and Gopal Rai—and they must understand that there is no place for their words in a civilised society.

Sachdeva said that the BJP government is committed to giving a better life to slum dwellers who are compelled to live in terrible conditions along drains and railway tracks. “Just as we have resettled slum dwellers from Kalka Ji, Jailorwala Bagh, Kalandar Colony, and Kathputli Colony, going forward, through the ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makan’ campaign, we will continue to provide new homes and new lives to slum residents.”