Capital monsoon wait finally over, heavy rain likely ahead, says IMD

NEW DELHI: The long-awaited monsoon finally arrived in Delhi on Sunday, two days later than its usual onset date of June 27. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that the southwest monsoon covered the entire country on June 29, nine days before the usual July 8.

Its arrival provided much-needed relief from the intense heat spell that gripped the city in early June, as temperatures dropped significantly over the past 24 hours.

According to the weather office, light to moderate rainfall occurred in several parts of Delhi on Saturday, with heavy showers recorded in some isolated areas. The city also experienced strong easterly winds reaching up to 33 kmph and a marked fall in both day and night temperatures. Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 32.8oC, which is 4.4 degrees below normal, and a minimum of 26.8oC, slightly below the seasonal average.

Other stations reported similar trends. Palam, Ridge, Ayanagar, and Lodi Road all registered daytime highs in the 31-33oC range, with rainfall ranging between 0.5 mm and 13.6 mm.

The city remained under a generally cloudy sky for most of the day, with thunder and lightning accompanying spells of rain in parts of Central, South, and East Delhi.

The forecast for the next few days indicates persistent wet conditions. From June 30 to July 5, the capital is likely to see generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rainfall across all districts. Thunderstorms and lightning are expected daily, and some areas may receive heavy rain, particularly during the early part of the week.

Maximum temperatures are predicted to hover between 31oC and 35oC, while the minimum will range from 23oC to 28oC.

With high humidity levels and continued rainfall expected, waterlogging and traffic disruptions are likely in low-lying areas. However, fall in temperature is expected to ease the heat stress across the city.