Delhi government seeks Rs 1K crore for measures to clean up air

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has requested a grant of Rs 1,000 crore from the Centre to deploy new technology and implement measures to improve the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital, PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Sunday.

Verma, along with Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, was inspecting the Nehru Park area as part of the government’s initiative to install air purifiers in the city.

“Since we have formed the government, our cabinet minister Singh Sirsa and his department have taken several steps in lowering pollution and AQI in Delhi. We will identify spots in Delhi and come forward with our best technology. We have requested a funding of Rs 1000 crore from the central government for this,”Sahib Singh said.

The ministers visited Nehru Park to review the feasibility of creating a pilot Clean Air Zone. The government is evaluating whether the installation of outdoor air purifiers across public parks can create micro-climates of significantly cleaner air, particularly during days with increased AQI levels.

This is part of a larger exploratory study that could lead to Delhi’s first Clean Air Zone if found viable. The 85-acre Nehru Park has been identified as a potential pilot site for the installation of 150 advanced air purification machines, subject to further analysis.

“We are conducting a study. The technology has shown promise in limited applications, and we aim to determine whether it can work across larger green zones, such as Nehru Park. We aim to ask people if the technology fit to work or not in their feedback,” said Sirsa. “This is part of a proactive approach — testing innovation before scale, and only where it truly benefits people.”

Each proposed purifier is over 9 feet tall and uses advanced filtration technology to capture harmful PM2.5 particles. If implemented in the future, these could cover a 400–600 square meter radius and offer year-round relief to walkers, joggers, and children using the park.