Despite facelift, many find Arogya Mandirs as old wine in new bottle

NEW DELHI: The newly launched Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (U-AAMs), transformed from existing dispensaries operated by the government and municipal bodies, are being projected as a significant overhaul of the city’s primary healthcare system. These centres promise a wider range of services, including online registration, advanced diagnostic facilities, daycare admissions, regular yoga sessions, and more.
“Infrastructure has drastically improved. There was a lot of seepage earlier. CCTV cameras will also be installed. DOT and malaria centres are being upgraded too,” said a nurse at the Sewa Nagar U-AAM.
Doctors reported that footfall has increased since the transformation, indicating growing public interest in the initiative. “We are seeing a significant rise in patients coming to the facility ever since it turned into a U-AAM. It may also be due to the online registration facility. Patients don’t have to stand in a queue for consultation. It’s saving their time,” said Dr Nikhil Kumar, medical officer at the Defence Colony U-AAM. A medical officer at the Molarband centre said that minor trauma care—previously unavailable—is now functional across all U-AAMs. “We have a dresser now. Minor accidents can be managed at the facility itself,” he said.
Dr Kumar added that the centres now offer daycare admissions and oxygen support. “Patient admission for oxygen support is available. We have enough equipment like oxygen cylinders, concentrators, and masks,” he further said.
Currently, 11 types of diagnostic tests—including HIV, blood sugar, typhoid, and malaria—are conducted at U-AAMs. For advanced investigations, a private diagnostic firm has been engaged, the officials said.
Additionally, each centre is preparing a dedicated space for biweekly yoga sessions for patients. While the upgraded infrastructure—with fresh paint, floor tiling, and improved waiting areas—has enhanced the appearance of these centres, many long-time patients say the quality of care remains largely unchanged.
“Online registration and yoga are the only new developments. Other services like dressing and oxygen support were available earlier too,” said a senior public health nurse.