Despite facelift, many find Arogya Mandirs as old wine in new bottle

NEW DELHI: The newly launched Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (U-AAMs), transformed from existing dispensaries operated by the government and municipal bodies, are being projected as a significant overhaul of the city’s primary healthcare system. These centres promise a wider range of services, including online registration, advanced diagnostic facilities, daycare admissions, regular yoga sessions, and more.

“Infrastructure has drastically improved. There was a lot of seepage earlier. CCTV cameras will also be installed. DOT and malaria centres are being upgraded too,” said a nurse at the Sewa Nagar U-AAM.

Doctors reported that footfall has increased since the transformation, indicating growing public interest in the initiative. “We are seeing a significant rise in patients coming to the facility ever since it turned into a U-AAM. It may also be due to the online registration facility. Patients don’t have to stand in a queue for consultation. It’s saving their time,” said Dr Nikhil Kumar, medical officer at the Defence Colony U-AAM. A medical officer at the Molarband centre said that minor trauma care—previously unavailable—is now functional across all U-AAMs. “We have a dresser now. Minor accidents can be managed at the facility itself,” he said.