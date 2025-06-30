Fuel ban policy faces key hurdles

No trial run, staff unprepared

While the system has been installed at most petrol pump stations, managers and staff remain largely in the dark about how it is supposed to function. Despite the initiative being announced months ago, several fuel dealers say they received official instructions only a couple of days back—just after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) held a press conference to brief the media about the rollout.

“Two days ago, the pollution control agency sent us documents explaining the implementation process. We have briefed our staff, but without hands-on training, we still don’t know how the system will actually work,” said the manager of a petrol pump at Delhi Gate.

Most petrol pump operators still have only a vague understanding of how the new system will function, pointing to a glaring lack of on-ground awareness and training efforts by the authorities.

At one pump in Pushp Vihar, the station manager, although aware of the mechanism for detecting overaged vehicles, was convinced that the policy will commence from November 1 instead of July 1.

“I have been told that a camera will automatically detect overaged vehicles and it will be announced on the speaker. However, I have not yet seen this system work as we have not been shown a trial,” he said.

At the same time, the fueling staff at the pump had never heard of the policy and were unaware of the ANPR camera and speakers that had been placed at the pump.

At another pump in South Delhi the staff knew about the policy but said no special camera has been placed at the pump. “Government authorities will be implementing this policy. There’s nothing we can do. How will we manually check if the vehicle is old?” asked one worker.

According to the standard operating procedure (SOPs) for fuel stations, there has to be a mandatory display of signage on denying fuel to ELVs. Staff should be trained in implementing the drive. Station operators also need to maintain logs, either manual or digital, of such fuel denial instances and report them to the Transport Department weekly. However, the spot check revealed that staff members at petrol pumps were completely ill-informed.