The Natural Way to Tackle Flu Symptoms

Most people do not know the difference between a cold and a flu, and with all this jargon of Swine Flu/Covid/Virus, we are left to fend for ourselves to figure out what exactly we have, a common cold or the flu? If you feel you have been put into a punching bag and your head feels like it’s been used as a Jamaican drum and your bones are on fire, then you definitely have the flu, and it will continue to make you miserable until you try and soothe its effects with some sensible remedies.

If you have the flu, then it is most likely that you will have the following symptoms

Sore throat – it is not necessary that your throat hurts or feels thick; however, with a cold, your throat will certainly be sore.

Runny nose – It’s a symptom of a common cold, but not necessarily of the flu.

Fatigue – In a cold, this is not as severe, but in the flu, you will feel completely drained and the effects can last up to a month!

Muscle pain – In a cold, there will be no aches and pains in muscles, but in a flu they will be very severe and painful.

Headache – This is very common in the flu but rare in a common cold. Fever – This is almost certain in flu but unlikely in the case of a common cold.

Most people do not take the flu seriously, and this is something that should be a major difficulty. You can’t cure it, but you can most certainly ease the discomfort until it passes.

Influenza is as deadly today as it was in 1918 when the Spanish flu killed over 20 million people worldwide. The following precautions will go a long way in easing the situation.

• Be a home bird – This is a highly contagious disease, and one must avoid crowded areas, avoid closed shopping malls, cinema houses, stuffy restaurants if you can, avoid travelling in aircraft and air-conditioned trains as the flu virus can very easily spread in such areas.

• Avoid vices – Smoking and alcohol should be avoided at all costs, as this weakens your immune system. Instead, try and take lots of warm fluids like hot water with lemon and honey, which is high in Vitamin C this will boost your immunity levels and also help soothe the sore throat. Take three to four glasses a day. Also, have warm, fresh soups and broths.

• Rest – This is a time to rest both your body and mind. Read, watch TV, listen to some soothing music, or just let your body sleep. Avoid taking on too much, and work should be at last on your list of dos.

• Monsoon effect – Wet, humid areas and too much exposure to them increase your risk of infection. Avoid damp areas and being wet, and stay in clean, dry surroundings.

• Drink healthy, eat right – Drink plenty of warm water, fresh juices, soups to keep yourself well hydrated. You can sip on those teas made from peppermint, cloves, aniseed, black pepper, and ginger. These are both stimulating and comforting, depending on the manner in which they are made, and always soothing. Eat healthy and light, and be sure to include lots of greens and fresh fruits, and salads. Many a time, what is the core inhibitor to eat soft fruits like daily yoghurt, papaya, rice, chikki, bananas, and apples?

Body care

Pamper with massage – An already aching body yearns even more for a gentle body oil massage. Warm sesame seed oil or olive oil is best for this, and a back massage helps activate the immune system to fight the flu.

Hot Water Baths – For aching feet and muscles, immerse your feet in a tub of hot water that has the following—

- 4 tbsp Epsom Salt

- 2 tbsp sea salt

- 1 tbsp crushed pine needles/2 tsp pine oil

This helps relax the muscles and relaxes the body, providing immense relief. Dipping the feet in hot water also relaxes the head, and this is one natural cure I have used with my grandmother's advice when I was 13!

Aroma therapy

To relieve flu-induced stress, inhale in a hot water tub 5-6 drops of eucalyptus oil with a handful of peppermint leaves and 2 drops of camphor oil. This will help you unblock a congested nose and breathe better. Lighting aroma lamps in the house will also make you feel better, especially if you use peppermint, lemon, or orange; these are all uplifting oils.

Throat care

With an aching throat, it is always better to use the age-old cure of drinking banaksha – a herb drink formulated with the most effective and wonderful natural ingredients. I have found that different parts of India came up with their recipes, but I have always stuck to this one – and it is best when drunk hot—

- 1 litre of water

- 2 tsp aniseed

- half a tsp grated ginger

- half a tsp black peppercorns

- 5 cardamoms crushed

- 12 tulsi leaves

- a piece of cinnamon

Simmer the ingredients on a slow fire till the liquid turns to half. Strain and sip several times a day. Salt gargles are also a very effective way of reducing throat pain and should be done at least twice a day.