Universal health coverage to be achieved by 2047: Minister Anupriya Patel

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel on Sunday outlined an ambitious healthcare vision for India at the ‘Sawal Sehat Ka’ health conclave organised by The New Indian Express (TNIE) group.

Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of TNIE, welcomed the minister alongside other dignitaries at the event.

Addressing an audience of medical professionals and public health experts, Anupriya Patel said the government aims to achieve universal health coverage by 2047, supported by a people-centric, climate-resilient, and technology-driven healthcare system. “By 2047, we want to see a healthier India,” Patel said. “We believe in guaranteeing access to affordable and quality healthcare to each and every citizen.”

She explained that the foundation for this vision was laid with the introduction of a new National Health Policy, marking a shift from a curative-only model to a more comprehensive approach. The current policy, she noted, integrates preventive, curative, and rehabilitative aspects of healthcare.

She acknowledged that achieving universal health coverage in a country as vast and diverse as India is challenging but reaffirmed the government’s commitment. “A strong political will is extremely important for this,” she said, adding that the past 11 years have seen focused efforts on increasing healthcare spending, strengthening infrastructure, encouraging public-private partnerships, and embracing technological innovations.

Highlighting grassroots-level progress, Patel said the government has significantly strengthened primary healthcare. “There are now 1.77 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs across the country, providing 12 essential services to citizens,” she said. During the event, the minister also felicitated several distinguished medical professionals for their contributions to the healthcare sector. The conclave concluded with a panel discussion featuring senior doctors.