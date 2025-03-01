CAG reveals Rs 60 crore worth of land for clinics, old age homes in Delhi unused even 12 years after acquisition

NEW DELHI: A recent report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has revealed that, despite spending nearly Rs 60 crore, no actual progress has been made on the construction of hospitals, clinics, and old age homes in Delhi.

The health and social welfare departments acquired multiple plots of land for these projects, but after more than a decade, the land remains vacant, depriving underprivileged populations of essential healthcare and social support.

The CAG's audit highlighted at least 15 instances of mismanagement in the health department, which resulted in Rs 57 crore worth of projects lying idle even after 12 years.

In nine cases, the department paid a total of Rs 51.5 crore to land-owning agencies for land between January 2012 and March 2015. However, it took up to three years for the department to even begin the process of acquiring the land, citing delays in communication with the agencies.

In another six cases, the health department allocated Rs 4.85 crore to the Public Works Department (PWD) between 2012 and 2015 for the construction of polyclinics. Despite this, the department never followed up on the payment status, leading to a halt in the process.

Only in 2022 did the PWD receive a single payment, and the government has promised to make regular follow-ups to resolve the situation.