Delhi University teachers oppose DUSU poll overhaul

Delhi University teachers have rejected what they describe as an “undermining of democracy in Delhi University,” issuing a statement a day after Varsity’s Executive Council members proposed overhauling the DUSU election process.

The Delhi Teachers’ Forum (DTF) stated that the DU administration is attempting to unilaterally change the electoral process of the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) from direct to indirect elections, bypassing democratic protocols and sidelining the Executive Council (EC).

During an emergency EC meeting, Mithuraaj Dhusiya of the DTF vehemently protested against this top-down approach, emphasizing that any changes to the DUSU election methodology—a cornerstone of campus democracy—must be discussed transparently in a regular EC meeting. He stressed the need for inclusive consultations involving students, teachers, and the broader democratic movement rather than imposing ill-conceived changes without consensus.