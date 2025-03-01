‘I cannot fake emotions’: Irshad Kamil

The inspiration

‘Jaane Tu’, the most popular melody from the album, shows the bond between Sambhaji and Yesubai. Says Kamil: “Utekar briefed me to express a bond ‘Jahan bina kahe ek doosrey ki baat samajh aa jaye’ (where you understand each other without speaking). I’ve tried to connect the last stanza to the last scene of the film, giving a sense of foreshadowing through my lyrics. I also wanted to speak in the emotional dialect of contemporary times. ‘Kya dard hai/ Kya chot hai/ Tere khayal mein hun/ Mujhko na hosh hai’. These lines express a historical hero’s emotion when he is captured.”

‘Zinda Rahey’ ends the film on a highly emotional note. The song portrays torture faced by Sambhaji and an impending end of the Mughal reign. “When I heard singer Hiral Viradia deliver a bold and highly emotional rendering of the song, I was almost in tears. Earlier the movie was ending with dialogues but after ‘Zinda Rahey’, the director decided that nothing is required after this huge statement,” says Kamil.

Staying relevant

After working in Delhi Doordarshan, Punjab-born Kamil moved to Mumbai to pursue his dreams in the entertainment industry. With every decade passing, the lyricist has given gems to Hindi cinema even as he has observed notable changes in lyrics. “In the 2000s, the audience was saying g o o d b y e t o phrases like Sanam, Jaana, Pyar, Ikraar, Dil and Jigar. In the 2010s, they were drawn towards revolutionary ideas, and a sense of realism in lyrics. From 2020 onwards, independent music became popular,” he says.

From 2020 onwards he has action-films Tiger 3, Jawan, and biopics like Amar Singh Chamkila in his kitty. As society evolves, how is he able to tap into the audience? “I started my innings around 2005 and there have been many changes—behavioural and style of music making. Even the way we express ourselves has changed. I always aim to connect with the truthfulness of emotions. I cannot contrive and fake emotions. My lyrics and poetry are extensions of the responsibility I feel towards my work , ” he says.