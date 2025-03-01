Key roles to only strong assembly poll performers, says AAP

NEW DELHI: AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai on Friday held a meeting with candidates who contested the assembly elections, during which it was decided that those who performed well in the recently concluded polls would be given responsibilities in the organisation.

Rai said that the party will soon begin its organisational restructuring process, and this meeting marked the fourth such interaction. Prior to this, AAP had conducted meetings with state-level office-bearers, assembly-level office bearers, and frontal-wing office-bearers.

He added that a detailed discussion was held on each constituency to assess the contributions of various individuals during the election campaign. Based on these evaluations, decisions were made to assign organisational roles to those who had made a significant impact.

Addressing the issue of the CAG report on healthcare services, Gopal Rai criticised the BJP’s statements, saying that the party continues to use the same rhetoric as before the elections. “People did not elect them just to make statements; they were chosen to govern. It has been 20 days, yet the BJP has not announced a single agenda for the welfare of Delhi’s citizens,” he remarked.

The former minister also pointed out that the BJP had promised to pass a proposal in its first cabinet meeting to provide Rs 2,500 per month to women. However, no such proposal has been introduced, nor was the issue discussed in the first assembly session, he added.