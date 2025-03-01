Officials say no property tax waiver days after MCD’s announcement

NEW DELHI: Days after the Aam Aadmi Party-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) announced that a major property tax waiver had been passed in the house, the officials clarified that no exemption would be granted. All property owners and occupiers will be required to pay the tax in accordance with the existing laws.

“MCD has received multiple inquiries from the public regarding whether they are still obligated to pay property tax. MCD reaffirms that property tax remains payable by all occupiers/owners, and no changes have been made to its applicability,” the civic body said in a statement.

The statement emphasised that property tax constitutes nearly one-fourth of its total revenue and is crucial for maintaining civic infrastructure. The financial year 2024-25 tax structure was finalised when the budget was passed in February 2024.

Similarly, in a meeting held on February 13, 2025, MCD determined the tax rates and duties for the upcoming financial year 2025-26.

The corporation also highlighted its financial challenges, including outstanding dues exceeding Rs 14,000 crore, which have impacted payments for municipal employees’ salaries, retirement benefits, and contractor dues. “Without financial stability and accountability, MCD will struggle to maintain essential civic services such as sanitation, cleanliness, and the maintenance of streets, roads, and drainage systems,” the statement read.

It ruled out any possibility of waiving property tax payments and urged residents to file their property tax returns on a self-assessment basis by March 31.