Suspension of AAP MLAs ‘blow to democracy’: Atishi

NEW DELHI: A letter exchange between Leader of Opposition (LoP) Atishi and Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has escalated tensions over the suspension of 21 AAP MLAs. Atishi called the suspension a “severe blow to democratic values” and an “injustice to the opposition,” while Gupta defended the move, citing parliamentary rules that bar suspended members from entering the House premises.

In his response to Atishi’s letter, Gupta referred to Rule 277, point 3(d), which states that a suspended member is prohibited from entering the House premises and participating in its proceedings. He emphasised that this restriction is an established parliamentary convention. The controversy began after 21 AAP MLAs were suspended from the assembly and barred from entering its premises. Atishi wrote to the Speaker on Friday, condemning the actions of the assembly.

She claimed that the opposition was expelled for chanting “Jai Bhim” slogans, while BJP MLAs raised “Modi-Modi” slogans without facing any consequences. “Preventing opposition MLAs from entering the assembly premises is a blatant insult to democracy,” Atishi said. “This is not only an insult to the MLAs but also to the mandate given by the people,” she added. Meanwhile, chaos unfolded outside the assembly on Friday afternoon.