Suspension of AAP MLAs ‘blow to democracy’: Atishi

NEW DELHI: A letter exchange between Leader of Opposition (LoP) Atishi and Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has escalated tensions over the suspension of 21 AAP MLAs. Atishi called the suspension a “severe blow to democratic values” and an “injustice to the opposition,” while Gupta defended the move, citing parliamentary rules that bar suspended members from entering the House premises.
In his response to Atishi’s letter, Gupta referred to Rule 277, point 3(d), which states that a suspended member is prohibited from entering the House premises and participating in its proceedings. He emphasised that this restriction is an established parliamentary convention. The controversy began after 21 AAP MLAs were suspended from the assembly and barred from entering its premises. Atishi wrote to the Speaker on Friday, condemning the actions of the assembly.
She claimed that the opposition was expelled for chanting “Jai Bhim” slogans, while BJP MLAs raised “Modi-Modi” slogans without facing any consequences. “Preventing opposition MLAs from entering the assembly premises is a blatant insult to democracy,” Atishi said. “This is not only an insult to the MLAs but also to the mandate given by the people,” she added. Meanwhile, chaos unfolded outside the assembly on Friday afternoon.
AAP MLAs arrived at the assembly premises around 2 pm, but police set up barricades to prevent their entry. When Atishi inquired about the blockade, the police told her they were not allowed to enter. Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal described the incident as a deliberate attempt to target opposition leaders.
A prolonged standoff followed, with AAP MLAs in a heated debate with the police. Atishi and several others decided to submit a memorandum to the President.
The police, however, placed buses on both sides of the road, blocking the legislators’ path. Police later asked Atishi to submit the memorandum to them, assuring that it would be delivered to the President.
Atishi handed over the memorandum to the police, and they escorted the legislators away from the area. In her letter to the Speaker, Atishi wrote, “The biggest strength of democracy is its fairness and equality. What happened in the assembly in recent days is not just an injustice to the opposition, but also a severe blow to the democratic values.”