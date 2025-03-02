BJP govt to probe ration cards issued under AAP; alleges fake entries for Bangladeshis, Rohingyas

NEW DELHI: Delhi Cabinet Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the city will thoroughly investigate the ration cards issued during the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tenure.

The minister levelled a serious allegation against the previous government, accusing it of issuing fake ration cards to Bangladeshis and Rohingyas. He added that the BJP government would now thoroughly investigate the matter.

“These fake ration cards will be cancelled as soon as possible and new ration cards will be made available to the needy citizens of Delhi. The BJP government will fight for the rights of the real citizens of capital,” the minister said.

He further claimed that such fake ration cards deprived city’s poor citizens of their rights. “On one hand, the focus of Arvind Kejriwal’s government was on acquiring luxurious amenities like a high-end Jacuzzi and various types of taps in Sheeshmahal, but on the other hand, our BJP government aims to provide clean tap water to every home in Delhi,” he added.

He said that the BJP government’s goal is to make Delhi a clean, safe, and developed capital. He also mentioned that the process of distributing new ration cards would resume soon. “The BJP government has assured that in the coming days, the poor of city will not be deprived of ration, water, electricity, and other basic amenities. The process of distributing new ration cards will start soon so that every needy family can receive proper benefits,” Verma added