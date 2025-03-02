BJP may announce roll out of Mahila Samridhi Yojana on March 8 in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Amid opposition’s intensified attack demanding that the promised Rs 2,500 per month be transferred to the women of Delhi, the newly elected BJP government will roll out the Mahila Samridhi Yojana on March 8. According to the party leaders, the announcement to this effect may take place soon.

The BJP dispensation, during campaigning for the assembly elections, had promised to implement the scheme before March 8, if voted in power. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his rallies, had promised to roll out the scheme for women of the city. The opposition had targeted the Rekha Gupta-led government for not announcing the implementation of the scheme in its first cabinet meeting, which took place on the day of the oath ceremony.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said on Sunday that from March 8, the work of categorising will begin. To whom will we give the money if we do not have the categories formed? The registration will begin on March 8 and it will take a month's time to finish the work. He also said that important decisions are being taken by the BJP government and the opposition should also cooperate accordingly.