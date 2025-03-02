BJP may announce roll out of Mahila Samridhi Yojana on March 8 in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Amid opposition’s intensified attack demanding that the promised Rs 2,500 per month be transferred to the women of Delhi, the newly elected BJP government will roll out the Mahila Samridhi Yojana on March 8. According to the party leaders, the announcement to this effect may take place soon.
The BJP dispensation, during campaigning for the assembly elections, had promised to implement the scheme before March 8, if voted in power. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his rallies, had promised to roll out the scheme for women of the city. The opposition had targeted the Rekha Gupta-led government for not announcing the implementation of the scheme in its first cabinet meeting, which took place on the day of the oath ceremony.
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said on Sunday that from March 8, the work of categorising will begin. To whom will we give the money if we do not have the categories formed? The registration will begin on March 8 and it will take a month's time to finish the work. He also said that important decisions are being taken by the BJP government and the opposition should also cooperate accordingly.
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, on being asked about the implementation of the scheme under which Rs 2,500 per month is to be given to eligible women in the city on Saturday, had said that things will become clear soon.
"March 8 is Women's day, and I feel that every day in India should be celebrated as Women's day. The newly formed BJP government in Delhi is ready to work for every section and let the date of March 8 come, things will become clear soon," the Delhi BJP Chief had said.
The AAP leaders on Sunday alleged that the BJP is betraying public trust by failing to implement the scheme in its first cabinet meeting and instead using the assembly session to target Arvind Kejriwal. Calling out Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, AAP has demanded a clear answer: Will the money be deposited, or will this, too, be another ‘jumla’?
AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar raised concerns over the BJP government’s failure to implement its election promise of providing Rs 2,500 per month to women in Delhi. He reminded that during the Delhi Assembly elections, PM Narendra Modi had assured women that if the BJP formed the government, they would receive Rs 2,500 every month as part of Modi’s Guarantee.
The AAP MLA pointed out that the PM had specifically stated that this scheme would be approved in the very first cabinet meeting of the BJP government. Trusting this guarantee, Delhi’s voters supported the BJP, leading to the formation of its government.