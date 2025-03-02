Implement Summer Action Plan in Delhi with immediate effect: Power Minister Ashish Sood

NEW DELHI: As the summer is approaching, the Delhi government on Sunday asked the Power Department to implement the Summer Action Plan with immediate effect. The government’s move came in a meeting of Power Minister Ashish Sood with the senior officials of the Power Department and power companies operating in Delhi on Sunday.

Summer Action Plan is important because Delhi's peak power demand reached the all-time high of 8,302 MW in May last year as the city had logged its highest-ever temperature. Power discoms had said that that was the first time in the city's history that the power demand had breached the 8300-MW mark and the mercury crossed 50 degrees Celsius.

The meeting focused on the implementation of the Summer Action Plan 2025. The Power Department and all stakeholders were instructed to take immediate and effective measures to ensure an uninterrupted power supply as the summer season approaches.

Several directives were issued to ensure a smooth and regular power supply in Delhi during the summer season. Emphasis was given to ensure uninterrupted power supply for all residents across Delhi, a key agenda of the Delhi government.