Implement Summer Action Plan in Delhi with immediate effect: Power Minister Ashish Sood

NEW DELHI: As the summer is approaching, the Delhi government on Sunday asked the Power Department to implement the Summer Action Plan with immediate effect. The government’s move came in a meeting of Power Minister Ashish Sood with the senior officials of the Power Department and power companies operating in Delhi on Sunday.
Summer Action Plan is important because Delhi's peak power demand reached the all-time high of 8,302 MW in May last year as the city had logged its highest-ever temperature. Power discoms had said that that was the first time in the city's history that the power demand had breached the 8300-MW mark and the mercury crossed 50 degrees Celsius.
The meeting focused on the implementation of the Summer Action Plan 2025. The Power Department and all stakeholders were instructed to take immediate and effective measures to ensure an uninterrupted power supply as the summer season approaches.
Several directives were issued to ensure a smooth and regular power supply in Delhi during the summer season. Emphasis was given to ensure uninterrupted power supply for all residents across Delhi, a key agenda of the Delhi government.
The minister mentioned the vision of developing a model colony in Delhi where overhead power cables are not hanging and all wires are properly organised. He stated that discussions were held with officials regarding removing any unauthorised cables or wires of other companies from electricity poles to reduce the load on the poles and eliminate tangled wiring. Additionally, he instructed officials to ensure that if any power grid fails in any part of Delhi, repairs must be completed within a maximum of five minutes to prevent any disruption in electricity supply to residents.
He also said that review meetings of the Power Department will be held every 15 days to assess the progress on decisions taken in previous meetings and ensure their implementation.
After the election results, the BJP and AAP were at loggerhead over power cuts in the nation capital. The AAP leaders had attacked the BJP claiming that dozens of outages were reported every day from different areas of the city and the people have now started buying inverters. The BJP, however, had said that there is no power outage anywhere in Delhi, and the only issue is that the acting power discoms have colluded with the AAP dispensation in a way that unnecessary delays are being caused in fixing breakdowns here and there.
Delhi's BJP President Virendra Sachdeva had stated that the AAP are all engaged in spreading falsehoods and confusion regarding power cuts. He had further said that the entire city of Delhi knows that for several years, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, in collusion with private power discoms, has been exploiting the people.