SFI wins big 13 seats unopposed in Ambedkar University Delhi student polls ahead of voting

NEW DELHI: The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) at Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has emerged as the single largest organisation in the AUD Students’ Council (AUDSC) elections just four days before Election Day.

On February 28, the Election Committee announced the final list of candidates, with SFI winning 13 seats across the four campuses—Kashmere Gate, Karampura, Lodhi Road, and Qutub Institutional Area.

With the final list published, SFI’s candidates are now contesting 10 seats out of 44 available across the university. Polling will be held on March 4, and counting will take place on March 5. It should be noted that SFI won both the Union elections held in 2018 and 2019 by a landslide.

Despite relentless attempts by the ABVP, a student organisation of the RSS, to build a mass base in AUD over the past five years, students have rejected their politics—a fact reflected in the number of uncontested seats.

“We congrates the students for rejecting the right-wing onslaught that is often seen in politics. SFI is marching toward winning a clear majority in the AUDSC polls to restore a agenda that protects every student from administrative apathy and ensures that higher education is accessible to all,” an SFI leader said.