Delhi: 100 days action plan on health, roads and river

We were told, the new government hit the ground running even before it was formed! There were whispers of a ‘100-day action plan’ coming up to swiftly improve our lives; well, address some basic necessities at least.

A high-level meeting of bureaucrats was reportedly convened before the Cabinet was sworn-in, ‘setting clear targets for departments to achieve within the first three months’. From implementing the Ayushman Bharat health scheme to addressing pollution in the Yamuna, fixing the city’s drainage, improving sanitation, and revamping road infrastructure, the administration plans to move swiftly to fulfil its ‘poll promises’.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme’s rollout has been prioritised, with the goal of enrolling one lakh beneficiaries. There’s a renewed push to clean the Yamuna, deploying advanced machinery and revisiting stalled projects.

Drainage issues, a major cause of waterlogging during monsoons, are being ‘dealt with’.A plan to clean 77 key drains before the rains arrive, coupled with, efforts to enhance sanitation is in place. It remains to be seen how the new government ensures coordination between civic agencies, a persistent hurdle in addressing long-pending issues, and even called into question by the Supreme Court. Anyway, the PWD has initiated repairs on 54 major roads, aiming to make Delhi’s streets pothole-free!

‘Ayushman Bhava’

One of the BJP’s key poll promises was implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi. Now we know the bureaucratic machinery swung into action while the BJP bigwigs were still choosing the chief minister. A high-level meeting of 24 top officials, chaired by the Chief Secretary, was convened for swift implementation of key promises in BJP’s ‘Viksit Delhi Sankalp Patra 2025’.

Here comes Ayushman Bharat. In the meeting, the Chief Secretary directed departments to draft a cabinet note on the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme. “Departments must outline their 15-day, monthly, and 100-day targets. If any project/scheme needs to be placed before the Council of Ministers, the Department should start preparing the Draft Cabinet Note,” read the directive.

In the first meeting of the Cabinet, the government approved implementation of Ayushman Bharat, directing the health department to enroll the first one lakh beneficiaries within 100 days. The beneficiaries will be selected based on data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) and the Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) 2011.

According to the vision document circulated with the press, eligible families in Delhi will receive annual health insurance coverage under the Ayushman Bharat. Additionally, senior citizens above 70 will be issued a Vay Vandana Card. The Delhi government will bear the cost of the top-up of Rs 5 lakh that will be provided under the Union government’s Ayushman Bharat scheme as an insurance cover to poor and vulnerable families. This means eligible families in the national capital will now get a total of Rs 10 lakh coverage for medical expenses.

According to officials, the National Health Authority (NHA) and the Delhi health department are finalising important aspects such as identifying beneficiaries, processing claims, and setting up a grievance redressal system. The teams are also working on integrating hospitals into the scheme, including those that were earlier empanelled directly by the NHA. These hospitals will now be part of Delhi’s state empanelment to streamline healthcare services under the scheme.

“Delhi government officials have already approached the NHA and we are working on onboarding Delhi into the scheme. This includes preparing beneficiary information and integrating hospitals that were previously empanelled directly by the NHA. These hospitals will now be part of Delhi’s state empanelment,” said Kiran Gopal Vaska, Joint Secretary and Mission Director of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

Training sessions for Ayushman card creation and claim submissions have already begun, officials said, adding that both central and state teams are working together to complete the necessary preparations so that the benefits can be disbursed as soon as possible.