AAP on CAG report can’t eat the cake and have it too

One of the biggest achievements of the first session of the eight Delhi assembly has been the beginning of the tabling of the reports of the Comptroller and Accountant General of India (CAG), which had been held up for the past 10 years. The tabled report has created a storm on the alleged corrupt practices indulged into by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

While there have been discussions on the media on the findings of the report and also exchange of allegations between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and also the Congress, the question is why these reports are of such importance to invite such attention. It’s also important to recall here that the AAP had rolled out its political agenda in the initial years on anti-corruption platform highlighting the findings of the then CAG reports.

That agitation did bring down the Manmohan Singh government at the centre and its repercussions were felt across the country by all the state Congress governments including the one led by Sheila Dikshit in Delhi. So the findings of these reports should be considered to be one of the contributing factors in strengthening our democracy.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) strengthens the roots of Indian democracy by ensuring transparency, accountability, and financial integrity in government operations. The CAG audits government expenditures and revenue collection, which helps hold the government accountable for how it spends public funds, preventing misuse of taxpayer money.

By auditing government finances, the CAG ensures that the executive branch aligns its financial activities with the legislative intentions. This upholds the democratic principle of maintaining a balance of power between different branches of government. By withholding the tabling of the report in the House for the past 10 years, AAP government bypassed the control of legislature over executive and by extension those of the people over the elected government.

The CAG doesn’t just submit audit findings but also makes recommendations to help identify inefficiencies and discrepancies in government operations. This encourages the government to streamline its processes and adhere to financial discipline, leading to more effective and efficient governance.