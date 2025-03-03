CAG report reveals 15 lakh units of substandard medicines given to patients in Delhi hospitals

NEW DELHI: A recent audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India over the city's public health infrastructure has revealed a shocking figure. The audit revealed that close to 15 lakh units of inferior quality drugs were consumed in hospitals run by the city government between 2015 and 2022, posing serious risks to patient safety.

According to the report which detailed the procurement and usage of defective medicines, a total of 14,83,487 units of these drugs, despite being flagged as substandard, were consumed by patients. Some of these drugs were identified as defective only after they had already been used in hospitals. In many cases, hospitals had to replace large quantities of these medicines after test reports confirmed their poor quality.

The medicines include commonly used drugs like Diclofenac Sodium, Ibuprofen, Azithromycin, Paracetamol, Ranitidine, and Ceftriaxone. Several injectable drugs such as Pantaprazole, Iron Sucrose, and Gentamycin, were also found to be of poor quality.

The consumption of the substandard drugs in the hospitals was around 43 per cent of the total inferior medicines received.