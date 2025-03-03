The layered art of Himmat Shah

On 2nd February 2025, the world of Indian art and culture lost one of its most beloved, maverick modernists, Himmat Shah. With an eye for sculpting forms out of clay, bronze, concrete, or just about any material that caught his attention, Himmat’s was a life well-lived, on his own terms. Himmat Shah had an illustrious career, friendships forged through the decades, and developed a unique artistic language that resulted from an irrepressible impulse to constantly innovate, thereby opening up unforeseen terrains of creative exploration.

Born in Lothal, Gujarat, in 1933, Himmat moved to Bhavnagar at a young age, where he studied painting under the guidance of Jagubhai Shah at Gharshala, a school that emerged as part of the nationalist renaissance. Later, he joined the Faculty of Fine Arts, M.S. University of Baroda in 1955 where he was mentored by stalwarts such as N.S. Bendre, K.G. Subramanyan, and Sankho Chaudhuri. Despite not being enrolled in a regular course there, it was in Baroda that he met several of his lifelong peers—Jyoti Bhatt, Raghav Kaneria, Gulammohammed Sheikh, Feroze Katpitia, Nagji Patel, Rajnikant Panchal, Shailesh Dave, and others with whom he exhibited as part of the Baroda Group of Artists.