Truth in hyperreality

Ramkrishna is also a painter who reads and writes poetry. He uses Kabir’s Sandhya Bhasha (twilight language) — often known as upside-down language due to its use of paradoxical and coded meanings — to create a sense of intrigue.. “Kabir developed a unique way of writing where each sentence of his poem has one literal meaning and one meaning that is hidden. I was interested in the fact that it redefined the older words. Today, a ‘bhakt’ is no more just a devotee. It has a political meaning,” says Ramkrishna.

Power and satire

The artist’s works question the “hollow promises” of power structures and “performative” aspects of new media, that are overshadowing objectivity. In the series ‘Dreams For The Blind Eyes’ a painting shows a family in a drawing room with a TV showcasing scenes of violence being imbibed by the family’s kids. Another one shows a machine taking potatoes as input and giving gold as output in a marketplace. “It alludes to politician Rahul Gandhi’s ‘potato to gold formula’ speech, which led to Gandhi being trolled online. The work emphasises doing your own research,” he tells TMS.

While Ramkrishna spotlights the menace of curated lives, fake news, and cultural propaganda — he uses humour and satire like “sugar” for bitter pills. His sharp understanding of satire comes from his early exposure to Marathi theatre which he performed during school and college days in Pune. At that time, theatre was a form of enjoyment. He would create colourful props, paint the stage set-up, and arrange costumes. “Later, when I grew up, I realised that Marathi theatre brings the story of suppressed subjects with satire. For instance, Satish Alekar’s play Mahanirvan blends realism and absurdity. It shows a dead man being part of his own post-death rites which exposes the hypocrisy of society.”

In the series ‘Carriers’, he blends art with theatrics by excessively using props. On the canvas is a man-elephant hybrid carrying whimsical objects like a flag, loudspeaker, weapons of mass destruction, and a hand with religious symbols amongst others. “The work spotlights how Maharashtrians carry their faith above their heads, like the tulsi plant or Ganesha idols. It illustrates how, today, people place similar faith in power structures and are exploited,” he says.