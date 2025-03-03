Whispers of Delhi Cabinet reshuffle get louder

Whispers are growing louder in political circles about a possible reshuffle to the Union Cabinet around June or July, when the NDA government will complete its first year in its third term. “Since no one from the party organisation has been inducted yet, we’re hopeful for a reshuffle in June or July, bringing in some fresh faces while letting the veterans either rest or take on new organisational roles,” said a BJP functionary. Ministries like Petroleum, Law and Justice, Tribal Affairs, and Minority Affairs, along with a few MoS roles, are expected to see a shuffle in favour of new blood. “Some ministers are now so senior that they might be shifted to gubernatorial posts or organisational duties,” added another functionary. Meanwhile, one minister eyeing the national president’s post might be shown the door by mid-year. The cherry on top? A cabinet spot could be reserved for a minority face, making the reshuffle even more intriguing
Leadership blues & survey doom!
For the Congress in Kerala, it’s not just the leadership struggle at the Centre that has the party leadership concerned. The party’s hopes of returning to power in Kerala seems to be in jeopardy even before the race has officially begun. According to sources, internal surveys conducted by the party’s war room general, Sunil Kanugolu, paints a bleak picture for the Congress. The surveys suggest that the party may be staring at a third consecutive defeat in the Assembly elections due for 2026. This would be another blow to the party, which has been striving to regain its lost ground after its losses in the 2016 and 2021 assembly polls. Despite recent efforts by its top brass to curb anti-party remarks and internal strife in Kerala, Kanugolu’s surveys indicate that the damage has already been done. The discord within the party has seemingly taken a toll on its prospects, making the path to victory in 2026 more challenging. Sources said that Kanugolu has now set his sights on the 2031 elections.
Youtuber Bhardwaj? AAP ruffled
The latest venture of former Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj into the world of YouTube has struck a discordant note within his party. Bhardwaj’s channel called ‘Berozgar Netaji’, which hasn’t exactly won approval from AAP leadership, especially party chief Arvind Kejriwal. In the elections, the BJP made a comeback after 27 years of political exile in Delhi, winning 48 seats. After Bhardwaj’s defeat in Greater Kailash, he decided to announce his new digital career. In his first post after the election results, he said, “For leaders like us, life took a 180-degree turn…As an MLA, we get a salary. But how long can we sustain from savings? So this will also be a source of livelihood.” Good intention, perhaps. But Kejriwal is displeased with Bhardwaj’s new gig, feeling that while it’s normal for political leaders to lose elections, Bhardwaj’s online antics have made the party a subject of ridicule more than anything else.
PMO and language advantage
Shaktikanta Das, former RBI Governor and retired IAS officer from the Tamil Nadu cadre, has recently joined the PMO as Principal Secretary-II, leaving many in bureaucratic circles surprised. This is especially true since PK Mishra, a Gujarat cadre officer, continues as PS-I. Some believe Das’s appointment might be part of a succession plan, reminiscent of when Nripendra Mishra served as PS to the PM and PK Mishra was added as Additional PS. Back then, Mishra played a vital role as the go-to person for appointments and personnel affairs, smoothly transitioning into his role as PS to the PM. However, others feel that this is not a passing-ofthe-baton situation. Rather, Das’s role as PS-2 seems to be part of an upgrade, with him taking on a similar macro-level role as Nripendra Mishra once did in the PMO. But here’s where it gets interesting —Das brings a valuable language advantage to the table. While Mishra’s fluency in Odia and Gujarati works well for communication with the PM and HM, Das, fluent in both Odia and Tamil, is expected to have a smoother rapport with Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan, also an expert in these languages