Whispers of Delhi Cabinet reshuffle get louder

Whispers are growing louder in political circles about a possible reshuffle to the Union Cabinet around June or July, when the NDA government will complete its first year in its third term. “Since no one from the party organisation has been inducted yet, we’re hopeful for a reshuffle in June or July, bringing in some fresh faces while letting the veterans either rest or take on new organisational roles,” said a BJP functionary. Ministries like Petroleum, Law and Justice, Tribal Affairs, and Minority Affairs, along with a few MoS roles, are expected to see a shuffle in favour of new blood. “Some ministers are now so senior that they might be shifted to gubernatorial posts or organisational duties,” added another functionary. Meanwhile, one minister eyeing the national president’s post might be shown the door by mid-year. The cherry on top? A cabinet spot could be reserved for a minority face, making the reshuffle even more intriguing

Leadership blues & survey doom!

For the Congress in Kerala, it’s not just the leadership struggle at the Centre that has the party leadership concerned. The party’s hopes of returning to power in Kerala seems to be in jeopardy even before the race has officially begun. According to sources, internal surveys conducted by the party’s war room general, Sunil Kanugolu, paints a bleak picture for the Congress. The surveys suggest that the party may be staring at a third consecutive defeat in the Assembly elections due for 2026. This would be another blow to the party, which has been striving to regain its lost ground after its losses in the 2016 and 2021 assembly polls. Despite recent efforts by its top brass to curb anti-party remarks and internal strife in Kerala, Kanugolu’s surveys indicate that the damage has already been done. The discord within the party has seemingly taken a toll on its prospects, making the path to victory in 2026 more challenging. Sources said that Kanugolu has now set his sights on the 2031 elections.