Delhi airport launches AI-based system to improve airside operations

NEW DELHI: Delhi airport has introduced a Unified Total Airside Management (UTAM), an AI-enabled airside operations management system, which aims to reduce delays, improve turnaround times, and monitor airside vehicle speed to prevent violations.

The UTAM system utilises advanced technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), the Internet of Things (IoT), and radar systems, to collect and analyse data. It helps identify potential issues, triggers alerts to preempt delays, and enhances overall efficiency, according to a statement by DIAL.

A centralised control room has been set up to monitor all airside activities in real-time, tracking the movement of key vehicles such as baggage carts, fuel trucks, and maintenance vehicles. Airside operations encompass aircraft-related activities, including landing, take-off, parking, and refuelling, and involve multiple stakeholders, including ground handling service providers.

“UTAM’s primary goal is to improve operational efficiency and enhance safety. The system ensures that vehicles follow safe speed limits, stay on their designated paths, and allow quick identification of delays or deviations. With real-time tracking and predictive capabilities, UTAM minimises disruptions and optimises the turnaround process, leading to reduced delays and improved passenger experience,” the statement from DIAL read.

The airport operator said the UTAM will provide a real-time view of aircraft movements within a 10, 40, and 70-mile radius as well as track and monitor aircraft that are hovering in the airspace.