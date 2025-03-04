Delhi airport launches AI-based system to improve airside operations

NEW DELHI: Delhi airport has introduced a Unified Total Airside Management (UTAM), an AI-enabled airside operations management system, which aims to reduce delays, improve turnaround times, and monitor airside vehicle speed to prevent violations.
The UTAM system utilises advanced technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), the Internet of Things (IoT), and radar systems, to collect and analyse data. It helps identify potential issues, triggers alerts to preempt delays, and enhances overall efficiency, according to a statement by DIAL.
A centralised control room has been set up to monitor all airside activities in real-time, tracking the movement of key vehicles such as baggage carts, fuel trucks, and maintenance vehicles. Airside operations encompass aircraft-related activities, including landing, take-off, parking, and refuelling, and involve multiple stakeholders, including ground handling service providers.
“UTAM’s primary goal is to improve operational efficiency and enhance safety. The system ensures that vehicles follow safe speed limits, stay on their designated paths, and allow quick identification of delays or deviations. With real-time tracking and predictive capabilities, UTAM minimises disruptions and optimises the turnaround process, leading to reduced delays and improved passenger experience,” the statement from DIAL read.
The airport operator said the UTAM will provide a real-time view of aircraft movements within a 10, 40, and 70-mile radius as well as track and monitor aircraft that are hovering in the airspace.
It will monitor critical parameters such as runway occupancy, taxiing time, taxiway allocation, and the utilization of parking stands and baggage trolleys.
The system is expected to enhance collaborative decision-making and streamline the airport’s operations control centre. In addition to improving efficiency, UTAM will enforce speed limits for airside vehicles and ensure that Ground Support Equipment (GSE) follows designated paths.
Any violations will prompt immediate alerts. “UTAM will not only enhance operational efficiency but also create a safer environment for passengers and airport staff. By integrating AI and ML, we can predict and prevent delays, optimise turnarounds, and ensure seamless coordination between airlines, ground handlers, and security teams,” said DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar.
Key Features
GSE’s In/Out Time in Geofence: By measuring the in/out times of GSE within a geofenced area, UTAM helps track service level compliance of ground handling agencies, sending alerts for any delays.
Mile View 10-40-70: UTAM provides a real-time view of aircraft movements within a 10, 40, & 70-mile radius, enhancing airside preparedness and efficiency.
Flight Hovering Monitoring: UTAM can track and monitor aircraft that are hovering in airspace. Potential causes of hovering by aircraft can be found with the help of Air Traffic Control (ATC).
On Block/Off Block Time Records: UTAM automatically captures crucial On Block/Off Block times for non-VDGS (Visual Docking Guidance System) parking stands, ensuring accurate billing and reporting.
Parking Stand Utilisation: The system tracks whether parking stands are in use or idle, helping optimise space and resources on the airside.