Delhi Court orders Sandeep Dikshit to share documents in defamation case against AAP leaders

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday instructed Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit to provide relevant documents related to his defamation case to AAP leaders Atishi and Sanjay Singh.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal of the Rouse Avenue Court also ordered Dikshit to share a copy of a pen drive containing the purported defamatory remarks with the respondents.

The matter is scheduled for the next hearing on March 12.

Dikshit’s defamation suit stems from a press conference held on December 26 last year, where Atishi and AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh allegedly accused him of accepting crores of rupees from the BJP.

The complaint alleges that the accused accused Dikshit and the Indian National Congress (INC) of accepting substantial sums of money from the BJP and colluding with them to undermine AAP’s electoral prospects.

The complaint further asserts that these allegations were made without any supporting evidence. It specifically highlights Atishi’s role, alleging that she, in concert with Singh, accused Dikshit and the INC of conspiring with the BJP.