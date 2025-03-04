Delhi government directs schools to admit EWS students through computerised draws

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has made it a requirement that admissions of students under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Disadvantaged Group (DG), and Children with Special Needs (CWSN) categories take place solely through a fully computerised draw of lots without any human intervention.

In a circular dated February 27, the Directorate of Education (DoE) laid stress on the fact that the admission procedure for such categories in private unaided recognised schools in the entry-level classes (Nursery, KG, and Class 1) shall be fully automated.

The step is to ensure transparency and uniformity so that no external factor could be involved in the process of admission. “This process is entirely automated, leaving no room for manual interference at any stage,” the circular read.

The department also cautioned against individuals or institutions that falsely represent that they can manipulate or guarantee admissions in these reserved categories.

“The public is advised to remain vigilant and refrain from dealing with such illegal parties,” the circular read. It also directed private unaided schools to refrain from any kind of collaboration, direct or indirect, with the individuals or organisations who make such claims.

It said strictest action will be taken against any school that was found engaged in such malpractices. In case of any queries or complaints about the admission process, the DoE instructed applicants to refer to the official website or approach the assigned helpline.

“The Delhi government’s move is to make the admission process fair and corruption-free, giving equal opportunities to students from poor backgrounds in private schools in the city,” read the notification. For any queries or complaints regarding the admission process, the department advised the applicants to refer to the guidelines available on the DoE website.