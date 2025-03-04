Delhi HC grants bail to Christian Michel in money laundering case linked to AgustaWestland scam

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to British national Christian Michel in the money laundering case linked to the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam.

The order clears the way for his release after more than five years in custody.

It was passed by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma following Michel’s earlier bail granted by the Supreme Court on February 18 in the parallel CBI case related to the scam.

With relief now secured in both cases, he is set to walk out of jail. Michel, who was extradited from the UAE to India in December 2018, has remained in judicial custody since then.

He is accused of facilitating illicit payments amounting to Euro 42.27 million (approximately US dollar 33 million), allegedly received as kickbacks for securing the multi-million-dollar VVIP helicopter deal for AgustaWestland.