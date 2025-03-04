Delhi HC rules against complete smartphone ban in schools, calls for regulated usage guidelines

NEW DELHI: The Delhi HC recently ruled that imposing a complete ban on students using smartphones in schools is neither “practical nor desirable”. Instead, it suggested guidelines to regulate smartphone usage, emphasising their role in ensuring student safety and coordination with parents.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani observed that technology has become an integral part of education, making an outright prohibition on smartphones unfeasible. “A complete ban on smartphones by students attending school is both undesirable and unworkable,” he stated.

The ruling came in response to a petition filed by a minor student challenging restrictions on smartphone use at Kendriya Vidyalaya. The school administration urged the court to establish clear guidelines on the matter.

While acknowledging concerns about excessive screen time, cyberbullying, and digital addiction, the court emphasised that smartphones also serve critical functions, particularly in enabling communication between students and parents for safety purposes.

“The policy on regulating and monitoring the use of smartphones in school should be made in consultation with parents, educators, and experts, to evolve a balanced approach that addresses the needs and concerns of all parties involved,” it stated.

The court said that the policy should establish transparent, fair, and enforceable consequences for violation of the rules, ensuring consistent application without being excessively harsh. The HC also advised schools to regularly reassess their smartphone policies to address evolving technological challenges. A copy of the judgment has been sent to the CBSE, the Directorate of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi, and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan.

