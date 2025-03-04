Delhi HC stays suspension of Jamia Milia students for protesting without permission

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the formation of a committee to de-escalate tensions at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) following recent student protests. The court also temporarily stayed the university’s decision to suspend several students for their participation in the demonstrations.

The committee, to be established under the guidance of the university’s Vice-Chancellor, will include key officials and student representatives. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma, while presiding over the matter, emphasised the importance of dialogue in resolving the dispute.

The court’s order comes in response to mutiple pleas filed by students who challenged their suspension. Reports indicate that 17 students faced disciplinary action for engaging in protests without prior approval and allegedly defacing public property.