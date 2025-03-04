Delhi HC stays suspension of Jamia Milia students for protesting without permission

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the formation of a committee to de-escalate tensions at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) following recent student protests. The court also temporarily stayed the university’s decision to suspend several students for their participation in the demonstrations.
The committee, to be established under the guidance of the university’s Vice-Chancellor, will include key officials and student representatives. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma, while presiding over the matter, emphasised the importance of dialogue in resolving the dispute.
The court’s order comes in response to mutiple pleas filed by students who challenged their suspension. Reports indicate that 17 students faced disciplinary action for engaging in protests without prior approval and allegedly defacing public property.
Their demonstrations were aimed at opposing the university’s directive that barred students from organising protests and gatherings without official permission. Representing the suspended students, Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves and Advocate Abhik Chimni argued that the university’s punitive actions were excessively harsh given the peaceful nature of the protest.
Gonsalves contended that the students had no prior disciplinary record and had merely gathered outside the campus canteen to express their dissent. Instead of fostering open discussion, the university aligned with law enforcement, leading to students being detained, he asserted. “The university should have acted as a guide for its students, not as an extension of the police force,”
Gonsalves stated, adding that Jamia’s actions contravened its own academic policies. He further stressed that the students were denied an opportunity to present their case before facing suspension. Advocate Chimni supplemented this argument by pointing out that, as per Jamia’s own regulations, student suspensions should not extend beyond two weeks.
However, representing the university, Advocate Amit Sahni countered these claims, stating that Jamia had provided ample opportunity for students to voice their concerns through appropriate channels. He maintained that the demonstration was unrelated to academic matters and took place without prior authorisation.
“The students were found sleeping outside the canteen premises without permission and were consequently removed,” Sahni said. He also clarified that no arrests were made within the campus, and those initially detained were later released. After hearing both sides, the High Court noted that, prima facie, the protest appeared to be peaceful.
“University life naturally involves students expressing their opinions within legal boundaries,” the court remarked. “Participating in peaceful protests helps inculcate fundamental democratic values and civil responsibility.” Expressing confidence in the university’s ability to resolve the crisis, the court directed the administration to take steps to restore normalcy.