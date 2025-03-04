Delhi teen unwilling to write class 11 exams found working as labourer in Tamil Nadu

NEW DELHI: A 17-year-old student from Budh Vihar who fled his home to escape his school’s final exams was traced in Tamil Nadu, where he was found working as a labourer, police said. The boy was located over 2,000 kilometres from Delhi and reunited with his family.

According to police, he was reported missing on February 21 from Budh Vihar, after which a case was registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).During the investigation, police gathered information from his parents, relatives, and friends. Based on technical surveillance, the boy was traced from the Krishnagiri area in Tamil Nadu. A senior police officer said that the boy knew someone in the southern part of the country and had gone there. He was working as a labourer in the area and living in a nearby slum.

“An inquiry revealed that the boy was studying in Class 11 in a reputed school at Connaught Place and has no interest in studies. He did not want to appear for his final examination,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Vikram Singh said.

On February 21, he left his house and sent a message to his father that he was leaving the residence and not to try to search him. He then reached Bangalore and later to Krishnagiri, where he started working, police said. The boy was handed over to the investigating officer at the concerned police station and later was sent with his parents.