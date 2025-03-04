DU student dies in hit-and-run while delivering newspapers on cycle

NEW DELHI: A 19-year-old DU student, who worked as a newspaper vendor, died when his bicycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Rohini. The deceased has been identified as Rishal Singh, a resident of Budh Vihar.

According to police, they received information about the accident on Saturday around 6.30 a.m., which occurred at a red light near the RTO office on the dividing road between Sectors 15 and 16. Police reached the spot and found a damaged bicycle with newspapers scattered all around. They found that the injured was already been taken to BSA hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead, a senior police officer said.

Rishal, who was pursuing his graduation, used to work as a newspaper distributor in the morning. The officer said the initial inquiry revealed that an unknown vehicle had hit him.

Ghanshyam, Rishal’s uncle, said that the victim was pursuing his BA in his first year and used to attend Sunday classes.

“We received information around 8 a.m. on Saturday regarding the incident. He was a very hardworking boy who distributed newspapers every morning. His father works in a factory and suffers from a respiratory issue,” he added.

He further demanded that the police identify the vehicle and punish the accused.

Rishal’s sister, Poonam, said he used to earn around Rs 12,000 monthly to fund his education and support his family. She added that he wanted to become a stenographer.

A case has been registered under sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the BNS at KNK Marg police station.