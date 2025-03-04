Jammu-Kashmir MP Engineer Rashid seeks interim bail for parliamentary duties

NEW DELHI: Jammu and Kashmir MP Engineer Rashid has approached a Delhi court seeking interim bail in connection with an alleged terror funding case, citing his parliamentary duties as the reason for his release. The plea, filed on February 27, urged the court to grant temporary relief so that Rashid can participate in the upcoming Budget session of Parliament. He argued that, as an elected representative, he must fulfill his responsibilities in the legislature.

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh, who heard the matter on Monday, directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to submit its response by March 5.

The second phase of the Budget session is scheduled to commence on March 10 and conclude on April 4.

Meanwhile, Rashid’s regular bail petition remains under judicial consideration.

Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, defeated Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Baramulla.

He has been lodged in Tihar jail since 2019 after he was arrested by the NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a 2017 terror funding case.