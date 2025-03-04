MCD special session erupts in chaos as AAP disrupts Leader of Opposition's budget speech

NEW DELHI: A special session of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) house, meant to discuss the recently presented budget, descended into chaos on Monday as councillors from the AAP disrupted the scheduled speech of the Leader of the Opposition Raja Iqbal Singh.

As soon as Singh began his speech on the budget, AAP councillors stormed into the well of the house, chanting “Jai Bhim” slogans. The disruption intensified when AAP members snatched and tore Singh’s speech copy. In response, BJP councillors formed a protective circle around him. Despite the commotion, Singh attempted to continue speaking. However, as the situation escalated, Mayor Mahesh Khichi adjourned the proceedings. Even after the mayor left, Singh continued his speech for several minutes.

In a press conference after the session, Singh called the disruption an attack on democracy and described it as a dark day in the corporation’s history. “AAP councillors, acting on their high command’s orders, deliberately created chaos. This is why they were ousted from the Assembly, and their exit from the MCD is also inevitable,” he said.