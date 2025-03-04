No plan to introduce Manusmriti or Baburnama in DU: VC Yogesh Singh

NEW DELHI: Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh confirmed that he would use his emergency powers to ensure the proposal of including ancient Sanskrit text Manusmriti in History syllabus is not placed before the Academic Council (AC).

Following strong opposition from faculty members, the Vice Chancellor on Tuesday emphasised that the varsity over rules subjects which are not worth the consideration before DU administration.

The latest decision to incorporate Manusmriti and Tuzuk-i-Baburi (Baburnama), the memoir of Mughal emperor Babur, in the syllabus was approved by the History Department’s Joint Committee of Courses on February 19.

However, it is yet to be cleared by DU’s Academic Council and Executive Council.