Boutique heist: Two minors, woman held for stealing bridal outfits worth Rs 2 crore

NEW DELHI: Two juveniles have been apprehended, and a woman arrested for allegedly robbing a renowned bridal boutique in the Fatehpur Beri area of South Delhi, making away with bridal outfits and other valuables worth approximately Rs 2 crore, police said.
According to police, one of the juveniles, who had worked at the boutique, was in debt due to online betting and knew the value of the bridal costumes. He reportedly planned the robbery to resolve h i s financial troubles.
To evade detection, the perpetrators used cello tape to conceal the vehicle’s identity, which was later traced to the Manglapuri area, where its last recorded movement was captured.
The accused tied up the security guard on duty and fled with the items. In the investigation that followed, police reviewed 70 to 80 CCTV camera recordings to identify the suspects.
The woman involved was later arrested in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The robbery occurred around 2 am on Saturday, when the security guard of a farmhouse, where the boutique was operating, received a visit from a woman and two others.
The woman claimed to be a relative of the boutique owner and asked to use the washroom.
After gaining the security guard’s trust, the two masked individuals overpowered him, bound his hands and legs, and restrained him, the police said. The trio then looted the showroom, stealing high-end bridal outfits and other valuable items before fleeing.
The security guard managed to free himself after some time and contacted the police. Upon arriving at the scene, officers were informed by the boutique owner that about 50 designer bridal outfits, along with a camera, desktop, DVR, and other items worth approximately Rs 2 crore had been stolen, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Achin Garg.
On the juvenile’s information, police recovered all the stolen items, including 32 bridal lehengas, dupattas, 105 sarees, 27 suits, and various luxury fashion accessories, from a rented room in Aya Nagar.