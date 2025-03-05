Boutique heist: Two minors, woman held for stealing bridal outfits worth Rs 2 crore

NEW DELHI: Two juveniles have been apprehended, and a woman arrested for allegedly robbing a renowned bridal boutique in the Fatehpur Beri area of South Delhi, making away with bridal outfits and other valuables worth approximately Rs 2 crore, police said.

According to police, one of the juveniles, who had worked at the boutique, was in debt due to online betting and knew the value of the bridal costumes. He reportedly planned the robbery to resolve h i s financial troubles.

To evade detection, the perpetrators used cello tape to conceal the vehicle’s identity, which was later traced to the Manglapuri area, where its last recorded movement was captured.

The accused tied up the security guard on duty and fled with the items. In the investigation that followed, police reviewed 70 to 80 CCTV camera recordings to identify the suspects.