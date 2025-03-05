Five injured in firing between two groups in Delhi's Jyoti Nagar area

NEW DELHI: Five people, including two bystanders were injured in a firing incident between two groups in northeast Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar area, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident was reported around 9 pm on Monday at Jyoti Nagar police station by a man who claimed that his son had been shot at by unknown assailants.

Upon arrival, police found that multiple rounds had been fired during the clash, the official said, adding that the injured people were rushed to GTB Hospital for treatment.

Those injured include Akash (21), Abhishek (30), residents of Shakti Garden, and Vasu (22), a resident of Ghaziabad. Two bystanders Ram Kumar Rana (55), a resident of Ghaziabad and Mukesh (45), a resident of Shakti Garden.