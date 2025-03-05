L-G V K Saxena, CM Rekha Gupta launch bamboo plantation drive at Bhalswa landfill

In the coming months, 54,000 more trees will be added,” he said, assuring that once the plantation is complete, commuters will see lush green patches instead of towering garbage mounds. Reaffirming the administration’s commitment to reducing pollution, he added,

“We had promised to free Delhi from pollution, and this initiative marks the beginning of a cleaner and greener city.” Speaking to reporters alongside the L-G, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta praised the initiative and credited the Central government for its role in addressing landfill- related challenges.

Taking a swipe at previous administrations, she alleged that they made “tall claims” but failed to take substantial action. Gupta also highlighted the Central government’s efforts in repurposing waste materials from landfill sites for infrastructure projects, including those on DDA grounds.

Commending L-G’s leadership, she said, “The L-G has played a crucial role in Delhi’s transformation. His leadership has been a shield, protecting the city and guiding its development.”