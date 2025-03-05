PWD aims to repair 7,000 potholes in capital by April 30, say officials

Apart from potholes, the department has identified 20 lakh square metres of damaged road patches requiring urgent repairs. The tendering process for these repairs is expected to conclude by March 15, with completion also targeted by April 30.

The deteriorating condition of Delhi’s roads was a key issue during the recent assembly elections, with the BJP heavily criticising the previous AAP government’s handling of infrastructure maintenance. PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh is leading the initiative as part of the newly elected BJP government’s efforts to address civic concerns.

In another major development, the PWD on Tuesday approved a proposal to transfer a 13.23 km stretch of the Delhi-Rohtak Road (NH- 10) from Peeragarhi Chowk to Tikri Border to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The move, backed in principle by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, is expected to facilitate the upgradation of this key corridor into a worldclass highway. The transfer is intended to enhance road conditions, improve traffic flow, and strengthen connectivity between Delhi and Haryana, benefiting thousands of daily commuters.