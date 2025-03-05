Sharp rise in Influenza, viral fever cases in Delhi NCR: Survey

NEW DELHI: Delhi NCR is witnessing a sharp rise in cases of influenza, including swine flu, with many residents experiencing prolonged illness and severe symptoms.

A recent survey by LocalCircles, with over 13,000 responses from Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad, found that 54% of households in Delhi NCR have one or more individuals showing swine flu symptoms, such as fever, sore throat, cough, headache, stomach issues, joint pain, and respiratory problems.

The illness has been affecting people of all ages, though those above 50 years, young children, and individuals with pre-existing conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, asthma, COPD, and cardiac issues are particularly vulnerable. According to the survey, "hospitals are reporting more admissions of people with pneumonia and bronchitis due to severe infections."

"Earlier, the illness used to last five to seven days, but now it is lasting about 10 days. Another important difference is that people are experiencing shortness of breath, chest congestion, and wheezing. Earlier, flu-like episodes would consist mainly of cold, cough, and fever. People are experiencing what is called post-flu bronchial hyperactivity, where they are dealing with a prolonged cough. This cough can be very disturbing; it prevents them from sleeping at night, and they are unable to participate in their usual professional activities due to this persistent cough. This is a notable difference as compared to previous seasonal patterns. This kind of wheezing or prolonged cough usually requires nebulizers, bronchodilators, or inhalers, unlike in previous years when people mainly managed with rest and symptomatic treatment," said Dr Neetu Jain, Senior Consultant, Pulmonology, PSRI Hospital.