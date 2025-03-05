Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi police challenge order on list of docus to Bhibhav

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court, contesting a trial court’s directive to furnish a list of unrelied documents to Bibhav Kumar, a close aide of former CM Arvind Kejriwal and an accused in the alleged assault case involving AAP MP Swati Maliwal.

The police have challenged the January 29 order of a sessions court, which dismissed its plea against the magistrate’s decision mandating the supply of the document list to Kumar.

The case is now scheduled for a detailed hearing on March 11.

During the hearing, Justice Vikas Mahajan briefly considered the matter and instructed the Delhi Police to submit a concise note of arguments.

Delhi Police’s standing counsel, Sanjay Lao, contended that the sessions court ruling was flawed, emphasising that the Supreme Court is currently examining the broader issue of providing unrelied document lists to accused persons.