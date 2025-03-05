Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces plan to make IIMC a world-class media varsity

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) successfully hosted its 56th Convocation Ceremony on Tuesday at Mahatma Gandhi Manch, IIMC, New Delhi.

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and announced plans to transform IIMC into a world-class media university.

He emphasised that the institution’s next phase would feature a globally competitive curriculum and stronger industry collaborations to align with the evolving media landscape. Ashwini Vaishnaw, who also serves as the Chancellor of IIMC, highlighted the dynamic nature of the industry and the importance of adaptability.

The ceremony honoured the achievements of the 2023-24 batch, with 478 students from IIMC New Delhi and its five regional campuses—Dhenkanal, Aizawl, Amravati, Kottayam, and Jammu—receiving their Post Graduate Diploma certificates.