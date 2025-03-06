AAP neglected Shalimar Bagh civic issues: CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday paid a visit to her constituency, Shalimar Bagh, and highlighted long-standing civic issues that she claimed were neglected during the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s tenure.

She pointed out persistent problems such as water scarcity, deteriorating roads, and unchecked tree cutting, which she said had not been addressed under AAP’s rule. “These issues have existed for years—insufficient water supply, damaged roads, and rampant tree cutting.

The areas I visited today continue to suffer, particularly from water-related concerns,” she stated. She also raised the growing problem of stray dogs in the city, emphasizing the need for expert consultation and legal measures to balance animal rights with public safety.