AAP neglected Shalimar Bagh civic issues: CM Rekha Gupta
NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday paid a visit to her constituency, Shalimar Bagh, and highlighted long-standing civic issues that she claimed were neglected during the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s tenure.
She pointed out persistent problems such as water scarcity, deteriorating roads, and unchecked tree cutting, which she said had not been addressed under AAP’s rule. “These issues have existed for years—insufficient water supply, damaged roads, and rampant tree cutting.
The areas I visited today continue to suffer, particularly from water-related concerns,” she stated. She also raised the growing problem of stray dogs in the city, emphasizing the need for expert consultation and legal measures to balance animal rights with public safety.
Inspecting the BW Block, CM Gupta emphasized the urgency of restoration work and instructed authorities to complete a plantation drive within a month. She assured residents that even minor grievances would be addressed with full commitment. “Each officer’s responsibility and accountability will be clearly defined to ensure swift resolution,” she said.
Following her visit, Gupta took to X, saying, “Visited BW Block of Shalimar Bagh with officials from the Jal Board, MCD, and PWD. We are fully committed to resolving even the smallest public issues.”
Earlier in the day, chief minister Gupta conducted an inspection at GTB Hospital, where she strongly criticised the previous administration for alleged healthcare mismanagement.