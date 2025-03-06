AAP protests ‘delay’ in BJP’s Rs 2,500 promise

NEW DELHI: AAP leader Rituraj Jha, along with party volunteers, staged a protest at the ITO Flyover on Wednesday, criticizing the BJP-led Delhi government for delaying the implementation of the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana.
They put up banners demanding that the promised financial assistance for women be disbursed immediately.
Jha recalled that during a rally in Dwarka on January 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured that Rs 2,500 per month would be transferred to the bank accounts of women. “With Women’s Day just three days away, the women of Delhi are still waiting for this promise to be fulfilled,” he said.
He accused the BJP of making commitments that remain unfulfilled. “You may have made promises elsewhere and dismissed them as jokes, but in Delhi, you gave a ‘Modi guarantee’ that Rs 2,500 would be credited on Women’s Day,” Jha said.
Expressing concerns over the delay, he questioned the government’s inaction. “How many more meetings will you hold? What will happen to the mothers and sisters who are counting on this money?”
The protest followed a similar demonstration led by Delhi’s Leader of Opposition Atishi, alongside AAP MLAs and party workers, who had raised the issue a day earlier and pressed the government to fulfil its promise before Mar 8.