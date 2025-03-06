AAP protests ‘delay’ in BJP’s Rs 2,500 promise

NEW DELHI: AAP leader Rituraj Jha, along with party volunteers, staged a protest at the ITO Flyover on Wednesday, criticizing the BJP-led Delhi government for delaying the implementation of the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana.

They put up banners demanding that the promised financial assistance for women be disbursed immediately.

Jha recalled that during a rally in Dwarka on January 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured that Rs 2,500 per month would be transferred to the bank accounts of women. “With Women’s Day just three days away, the women of Delhi are still waiting for this promise to be fulfilled,” he said.